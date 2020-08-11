Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 290 to 46,867

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 290 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 46,867 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded five COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 945 to 950 in a single day.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos and Plateau recorded 82 new cases each; Oyo, 19; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 18; Edo, 16; Kaduna, 15; Enugu and Ogun, nine each; Kano and Kwara, eight each; Cross River, Ondo and Rivers, five each; Ekiti, four; Imo, three; and Borno, two.

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 46,867 cases of COVID-19. 33,346 patients have been discharged, while 950 persons have died.”