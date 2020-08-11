Kano Court Sentences Singer to Death by Hanging for Blasphemy

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A Kano Upper Shari’a Court yesterday sentenced a 22-year-old man to death by hanging for blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

The Presiding Judge, Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, gave the judgment after finding Yahaya Sharif-Aminu guilty as charged.

Sharif-Aminu, a resident of Sharifai in Kano metropolis, was accused of committing blasphemy against the Prophet in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March 2020.

The singer, said to be a follower of Tijjaniya sect, is a member of Faidha group, who are known for their preference of Ibrahim Nyass (a famous Senegalese Islamic scholar), over Prophet Muhammad.

Yahaya was found guilty of Blasphemy on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on a social media handle through his posts.

The upper sharia court also convicted one Umar Faruk Bashir of Sharada quarters for derogatory comments on Allah (SWT) during an argument.

The court had sentenced Umar to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Both have pleaded guilty of the offences as argued by the prosecutor, Inspector Aminu Sani yar Goje during the court proceedings.

After their conviction, the court handed over the convicts to the officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service officials led by Yakubu Bala Jibrin.