JAMB Releases New Dates for 2020 Post-UTME Screening

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The 2020/2021 post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening will commence in Nigeria’s higher institutions on September 7.

The agreement was reached yesterday at a meeting between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts of tertiary institutions.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who made the announcement, after the consultative virtual meeting, said the screening would now hold between September 7 and November 18.

Earlier, the board had issued a guideline for all tertiary institutions to begin their admission with effect from August 20.

Oloyede said the adjustment in the date would allow students taking the 2020 O’ level examinations to be able to participate in the screening.

He said, “Presently as you are aware, WAEC starts the Senior School Certificate Examination on August 17, it will go on till September 7.

“Similarly, on September 21 or thereabout, NABTEB will commence its examination that will go on till on the 15 of October, and immediately after that, NECO starts on the 5th and will hold till 18 of November.

“Rather than making candidates run, particularly, when they will have to write their school certificate exam in different towns and rush to university elsewhere for post-UTME, like somebody rushing from Sokoto to Ibadan for post-UTME, we believe as a custodian of the highest sector of the education system, we should avoid that.

“For those (institutions) who want to take post-UTME, that cannot be earlier than the 7th of September and it will be held twice – September 7 to October 4, and then it will be held for the second time on the 18 November to mop up those who are taking their school certificate examination.”