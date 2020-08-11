Hakarat Group Signs Young Influencer, Kicks off Internship Programme

Sunday Okobi

Hakarat Studio, a top notch photography studio in Port Harcourt, River State, a division of Hakarat Group, has signed on a Cool FM popular On Air Personality, Miss Honey Ojukwu, as its brand ambassador.

Also, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Chief Executive Officer of Hakarat Group Mr. Ken Agala, revealed in a statement that the Studio’s team of experts would soon commence free online digital marketing, graphics, photography and videography training for Nigerian youths.

He noted that the CSR seeks to equip youths with needed skills to make a living for themselves, while driving growth in the local economy. “With skills like e-marketing, young people can be prepared to work from home and provide value to different corporations while observing social distancing,” he added.

Agala, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, said Miss Ojukwu comes with a rich media background, which she will leverage to appropriately position Hakarat Studio’s as well as and the Hakarat Group’s brand.

The CEO disclosed that Hakarat Studio offers one of the best quality photography and videography services in Rivers State and environs.

He said: “In response to the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Studio has discounted all prices for returning and new customers.”

According to the statement, while speaking to journalists after the Brand Ambassador unveiling ceremony, Agala noted that though the global pandemic has focused the entire globe on survival and the standard measures of keeping safe, “people still need to create and capture special moments that will remind us of better times, images that bring joy and rekindle pleasant memories.

“Also, the local economy will boom when focus and priority is placed on skills development and acquisition, therefore, the corporation plans to expand the internship and skill acquisition programme towards other areas like fashion designing, catering and baking for all Nigerians.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the board of Hakarat Group, Dr. Jekwu Ozoemene, advised Nigerian youths to utilise the stay at home period to learn new digital skills, use social media as a positive tool and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated news, particularly about the global pandemic.

Also present at the signing, according to the statement, were the Head of Corporate Communications at Hakarat Group, Bethel Iniobong, and the head of the Hakarat Beauty department, Marilyn Iwuoha.

Agala noted that Hakarat Mall, which houses the Studio in Port Harcourt, “is a one stop mall with lots of offerings for its customers. Currently open for business are the retail grocery supermarket, hair care centre, photography studio, bakery, while the restaurant and lounge are still closed to the public due to the pandemic restrictions.”

The Group CEO explained that these young executives joined the organisation as interns but have in-house developed their skills to compete at global standards.