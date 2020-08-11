FG Directs Grade Levels 12, 13 Workers to Resume Duties

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi- Esan, has ordered civil servants on grade levels 12 and 13 and those on essential services to resume duties as well as to be in office on every working day with effect from August 10, 2020.

The directive followed the approval made last week by President Muhammadu Buhari on the recommendations by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the resumption of the affected officers.

In the circular issued yesterday, which THISDAY sighted, Yemi-Esan said all permanent secretaries and chief executive officers are to define the workers performing essential duties in their MDAs, while also advising that in doing that, consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties in respect of extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She appealed to the officers to ensure full compliance with the directives on COVID-19 pandemic and preventive measures, including social distancing, regular washing of hands and wearing of face masks.

The HoS tasked the resuming workers to endeavour to avoid overcrowding in individual offices, adding that where the number of those resuming work is large, the permanent secretaries and CEOs should consider the option of drawing up duty rosters.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Aliyu Sani, has advanced reasons why all workers from level 12 and below were not allowed to resume.

Speaking at the PTF briefing yesterday, he said the intervention measures put in place by the PTF was gradual to avoid congestion in the offices when all the workers are allowed to resume at the same time.