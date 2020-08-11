Abba Bichi Becomes Youngest Ambassador of 5 Stars Football Academy

Brazil 2019 FIFA U-17 campaigner with the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria, Abba Bichi, has become the youngest Ambassador of the 5 Stars Football and Consultancy.

At a colourful and glamorous event held in Abuja, Bichi, who this year, founded the Abba Bichi Football Academy, where amateur players are groomed, was bestowed the ambassadorial honour because of his contributions to grassroots sports development.

Speaking before conferment of the ambassador title on Bichi, management team of 5 Stars Football and Consultancy, we’re effusive in their praise of the youngster.

“Due to your globally recognised achievements and contributions to grassroots football, as well as your status representing our country’s team at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in -Brazil last year, setting up of a grassroots football team, Bichi FC in Abuja, currently Nigeria’s youngest most influential footballer, we are extremely delighted to name you as an Ambassador of 5 Stars Football.

“Your induction as an Ambassador will help the organisation achieve its goals. We strongly believe your experience, expertise, network and popularity, will enable 5 Stars Football have a positive impact on lives through other competitions and more events you may help our company with”, 5 Stars Football added.

In his response, Bichi said he was honoured to be named the youngest football ambassador in Nigeria and vowed to do his best to help further the growth of sports in all its ramifications in the country.

“I am truly honoured and blessed to be named the youngest ambassador of 5 Stars Football and promise to give my all for the growth of Nigerian sports”, said Bichi remarked.

Reacting to the development, UK-based FA licensed football agent and international athletes brand expert, Drew Uyi, who also manages Bichi, said he was not surprised by the accolades, awards and recognitions that Bichi has been receiving given the charitable works behind the scene.

Drew Uyi added that “I expect Bichi to get more sponsorship, Ambassadorship and endorsement because he understands the principles I am educating him on, part of which is to give to get back big time.

“I will always urge athletes not to just compete in their sports, rather compete to have your brand known, which helps to multiply your profitability through branding and endorsements”, Drew Uyi concluded.