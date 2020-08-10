Why Artisans are Not Getting Patronage

By Kemi Olaitan

Despite the huge potential in large number of artisans across the country, lack of basic tools and finance to do business is responsible for their not getting good patronage.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Egbeda/ Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Hon. Akin Alabi, who said this while speaking during the commencement of a training program he organised in conjunction with the Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, insisted that this deficiency on the part of the artisans in Nigeria would not make them compete with their counterparts in other countries in the world.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker speaking at the event where working tools were distributed and commencement of 30 days training for no fewer than 250 tailors in Egbeda and Ona Ara local government areas of Oyo state, said many artisans lack basic tools and materials which could make them produce goods that are of the same quality with foreign materials.

He noted that this was the major reason why most of them were not being engaged by some Nigerians.

He maintained that majority of the artisans also lacked capital, which is an integral part of business, appealing to his colleagues in the National Assembly and other spirited Nigerians to cultivate the habit of patronizing the home based artisans in a bid to boost the economy of the country.

According to him, “Many Nigerian artisans are not getting patronage from many citizens because they don’t have working tools. They don’t have money to do business and that is why they don’t get patronage from people.

“I know that many of them are not getting enough support. Many are in this business and you don’t have money. But, when I have the opportunity in Abuja, I said that I will use it to benefit the tailors in my constituency.

“Many of our people don’t have what they can use to produce goods that can stand with the foreign materials that is why some Nigerians are not patronising them.

“I appeal to Nigerians to patronise them, this will help us to boost the economy. I remember when I was campaigning, I met different kinds of groups of tailors and I said that I will not forget them. I know that they are important, what they say is authentic.

“We are here for empowerment of tailors in Egbeda/ Ona Ara federal constituency. The first batch, we are empowering 250 today and 250 tomorrow. We have trained them in latest techniques and development in fashion designing.

“This is in conjunction with the Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology as one of the zonal intervention program for my constituency.”