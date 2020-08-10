Tinubu, Okupe Mourn Kashamu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, and a former presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe have commiserated with the family and friends of the late former Senator representing Ogun East senatorial zone, Buruji Kashamu over the death of the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Office, said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Kashamu.

The former Lagos State governor described the late former senator as a notable leader in the country and a true grassroots politician.

“He fought for his convictions, for the people of Ogun State and for his country. Senator Kashamu was also a good party man. He was unwavering in his support for his party, PDP, through all the twists and turns of his political life. His passing is a big loss to the larger political family in Nigeria. He worked assiduously to advance the political and economic fortunes of his state. Kashamu represented, with merit, Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly and worked well for his constituents. He was a kind and generous man, a philanthropist in his own right and an astute businessman.

“I admire his political doggedness and sagacity, and his steadfastness in pursuing whatever he believes in, though we were never in the same political party,” Tinubu explained.

On his part, Okupe said in a stament he issued yesterday that “I mourn deeply the sudden demise of my good friend, political ally and compatriot, Senator Buruji Kashamu, who at some point was the greatest pillar of support behind the PDP in Ogun State.

“He was indeed a great philanthropist who impacted on the lives and well-being of our members and the community at large in Ogun State. He did believe in the greatest good for the greatest number, and he committed great resources towards this end.

“Like all mortals, Senator Kashamu had his downsides. “He was ruthless, forceful and unwavering in the pursuit of any goals or objectives he set for himself. This undoubtedly brought him often in frontal collision with many. He was a dogged fighter and a most uncomfortable enemy to take on, for he possessed unlimited capacity for mischief, not caring the cost.

“Yet I testify that Buruji Kashamu was a good man, kind hearted, compassionate and easily forgiving,” Okupe explained.

The former presidential spokesman described the late former senator as more than a friend.

“Only God can replace the vacuum his untimely death has left in Ogun State PDP.

“My profound condolences go to his wife and the children he has left behind. I pray God will henceforth be their father and comforter,” Okupe added.