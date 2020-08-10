Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise by 437 to 46,577

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 437 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 46,577 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded three COVID-19 related deaths within the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 942 to 945 in a single day.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 107 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 91; Plateau, 81; Kaduna, 32; Ogun, 30; Kwara, 24; Ebonyi, 19; Ekiti, 17; Oyo, eight; Borno and Edo, six each; Kano, four; Nasarawa, Osun and Taraba, three each; Gombe, two; while Bauchi recorded one case.

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 46,577 cases of COVID-19. 33,186 patients have been discharged, while 945 persons have died.”