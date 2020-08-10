Kashamu: Your End will also Come, Fayose Tells Obasanjo

A former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has condemned ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s official statement on the death of ex-Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu, a governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election in Ogun State, died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday at the age of 62.

But in a message titled, ‘Letter of condolence,’ addressed to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Obasanjo, who condoled with the family of the deceased and the state as whole, also alleged that Kashamu used the instruments of law and politics to evade justice.

However, reacting to Obasanjo’s letter on Saturday night, Fayose tweeted via his verified Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose:

“I commiserate with the family of Senator Buruji Kashamu for this irreparable loss and pray for the repose of his soul. The Almighty God will console those he left behind.

“I also condemn the statement made by former President Obasanjo on his (Kashamu) death.

“It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn’t he say that when Kashamu was alive?

“Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborated with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration?

“Nigerians will watch out for Obasanjo’s own end. He should stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be.”