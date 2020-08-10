IDSL Organises Forum on Oil Industry

Following government’s directive for E&P companies to reduce operating cost through technology adoption, Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), is championing the initiative to sensitise the industry on the imperative of data acquisition, data democratisation and leveraging digital technologies.

This will be done through a monthly series of webinars featuring industry experts in asset management, data democratisation, analytics and digital technologies.

According to energyfocusreport.com, the session will focus on how E&P companies could make insightful decisions by acquiring the right data, at the right frequency and democratising these data to improve operational efficiencies and foster clarity in decision making. The first of the series would hold this Thursday.

The discussants on the panel session include Ferdinand Bariwei (MD, IDSL); Effiong Okon, Operations Director, SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company; Tunde Ehizoje, General Manager, Exploration and Development, NPDC; Austin Ekeigwe, General Manager, Production, Oriental Energy Resources; Martina Atuchi, General Manager, Joint Venture, NAPIMS; Ese Amadasu, Head Upstream, DPR, and Abdulrahman Maijinywa, Asset Optimisation, Digital & Technology Manager, Snepco.