Edo Poll: Okunbo Urges Political Actors to Emulate Jonathan

By Adibe Emenyonu

Business mogul and philanthropist, Capt. Hosa Okunbo, has advised politicians in Edo State to take a cue from former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s statement that: ‘No blood of any citizen is worth his ambition’.

Okunbo, who gave the advice in a statement he issued in Benin-city, capital of Edo State, ahead of the governorship election slated for September 19, 2020, bemoaned the current political violence in the state, saying while the state remains for all, politicians will, however, come and go.

He appealed to parents to prevent their wards from being used as political thugs for the election, calling on the youths to avoid being used.

The businessman said violence creates an atmosphere of instability, and as such, hinders development.

According to him, “Election will come and go, but the state will remain. Nothing thrives in violent atmosphere, and our state can only move forward when we have a peaceful environment.

“We must begin to redirect our youths from negativity to positivity.

“I want to take cue from my great friend and brother, President Jonathan, who said no blood of any citizen is worth the blood of any politician.

“He stated this when he addressed the country before the 2015 elections; he did not only say it but stood by it as well, and it has earned him great global respect.

“Today as I address you as a stakeholder, I want to appeal and pray for a more prosperous Edo State.

…