Edo NUJ Honours Obaseki for Innovative Leadership, Outstanding Achievements

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in next month’s gubernatorial election and Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has been honoured as the Most Innovative Governor of The Year 2019, by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Chapter, for his innovative leadership style which has translated into the successes recorded in job creation, healthcare and education sectors, infrastructural development, among others.

The award was presented to the governor by the Edo State NUJ Chairman, Mr. Roland Osakue, at the Government House, Benin City, who noted that the honour was based on the governor’s sterling performance and infrastructural development across all sectors of the state.

The journalists also pledged to support the governor in actualising his vision of transforming the state and improving the living standards of the people, noting: “The Edo NUJ is very happy with your developmental strides in the state and we will do our best to support you and ensure we contribute our quota to the development of the state.”

Receiving the award, Governor Obaseki commended the journalists for their fair and objective reportage which has put his administration on its toes, adding, “This has led to the developmental strides recorded in the state.”

The governor noted that the award was a call to continue to prioritise the welfare of Edo people, reassuring that his administration will continue to pursue reforms and programmes to improve the livelihoods of the majority of the people.

Obaseki said: “I thank you for this award; this is one of the most objective awards I have received, as you gave me the award following your independent assessment of my administration without receiving any money from me.

“This was as a result of our administration’s diligence, commitment and dedication to governance; it shows that our work has been recognised.”

“I did not give you any money for this award nor did I purchase this award. The award is freely given by you (NUJ) following your unbiased assessment of our administration over the years. I will forever treasure this award,” he added.

According to the NUJ chair, Osakue, “We want to use this medium to thank you (Obaseki) for all the developmental projects your administration has put across the state. We appreciate you for taking our pensioners off the streets. We also commend you for prompt payment of civil servants’ salaries.

“We want to use this medium to thank you for appointing one of our own, Mr. Efe Stewart, as the Commissioner for Information. With this appointment, journalists will now have more access to information about your administration.”