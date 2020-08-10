Disregard Fake Video of Fraud Allegation against Obaseki, Says Aide

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said that the video of non-existent fraud allegation against Governor Godwin Obaseki, being circulated on social media platforms, is fake.

I Osagie, “The doctored video should be disregarded, as no such allegation exists. In the electioneering campaign season that we are in, we expect worse videos from members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), who are notorious for churning out falsehood and propaganda in an attempt to swing voters’ attention away from the real issues that should dominate the information space at this time.

“The APC continues to distract the people’s attention with concocted stories such as the video being promoted by its members, hoping that their corruption-scarred gubernatorial candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, will get the sympathy of Edo voters.

“But Edo people know the inherent and manifest tendencies of their candidate and have rejected him, with his propaganda machine.

“No amount of doctored videos, twisted audio or written materials with the intent to curry the sympathy of rational Edo voters will change the narrative in the public sphere; including the fact that the APC candidate is heavily burdened with fraud allegations..”