Again, Ondo Deputy Gov, Ajayi, Quits PDP

By James Sowole

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He appreciated the national leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

Ajayi said his decision was based on the call from the people for him to contest for the governorship of the state.

The Chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward III of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state, Festus Oboro, acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter on August 9, 2020.

The deputy governor rejoined the PDP on June 21, 2020, at his home town, Kiribo, and contested the primary of the PDP on July 22 but lost to Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

Ajayi reassured his supporters to remain focused and committed as he will be announcing his next line of action shortly.