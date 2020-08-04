Police Nab Serving Soldier, Six Others for Bullion Van Robbery

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigeria Police detectives have arrested seven armed robbers, including one serving soldier and a dismissed soldier for alleged robbery of a bullion van in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The incident caused the death of four police officers, with many others injured.

The bullion van was coming from Enugu State when it was attacked on July 29, 2020.

The police detectives nabbed the suspects in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

On Monday, the Police Situation Report (SITREP) seen by PRNigeria, said, “IRT Detectives with technical Intelligence Support from TIU arrested one Alfred Robinson, 45, a native of Gelegele town in Ovia North LGA of Edo State on 1/8/2020 in Asaba, Delta State.”

It added that: “During intensive follow up, six more gang members were arrested by IRT detectives within 24 hours.”

The SITREP listed them as Sgt. Ayeni Samuel, a Nigerian soldier serving in Ikeja, Lagos; Cpl Emeka Harrison, a dismissed soldier who had served in 7th Division Garrison in Maiduguri, Borno State; Emeka Illo, sponsor of the operation; Abuchi Elijah, aka ‘Chime D Mosquito’, the informant for the robbers; and Ibanifiroi Ekiene, a native of Tombia community in Degema LGA of Rivers State.

Ayeni is from Illesha town in Illesha South Local Government Area (LGA) in Osun State; Harrison is from Nsukka in Enugu State and was dismissed in 2015; Illo is from Igwachi in Orji River LGA in Enugu State; while Elijah is from Isialangwa in Isialangwa LGA of Abia State.

A number of firearms were recovered from the criminals.

These include: 12 improvised explosives that did not detonate: One GPMG, six rifles, 51 AK-47 magazines, 1,620 ammunition, two robbed vehicles, breaking implements and charms.

The Police said all suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to the bullion van robbery.

“All suspects upon interrogation confessed to the Bullion Van Robbery in Ebonyi State where four policemen were killed with many other armed robberies/Kidnappings across the South-east and South-south. Suspects also confessed that four out of the rifles recovered belong to the Policemen they killed during the Bullion Van Robbery in Ebonyi State,” the police said.

The suspects are assisting police to arrest the remaining gang members.