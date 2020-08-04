Osimhen’s Record Deal with Napoli Good for African Football, Says Dew Uyi

The transfer of Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, to Series A giants, Napoli FC, has been described as a good development for African football by FA licensed football agent, Dew Uyi.

He noted that the deal is not only good because of the highest transfer fee for an African player in history, Uyi said the contract is super because the Nigerian hitman have the opportunity to harness the value of his Image rights; which he retained.

“Because he didn’t cede his image rights to Napoli, Osimhen is now able to exploit his image rights and make the most out of his personal brand, securing intellectual property rights for his name, images and logos.

“He can also get hitch-free endorsements and sponsorship with the help of a seasoned Brand Manager. Such persons can help derive huge financial benefits that can measure up to his salary,” Uyi added.

Speaking further, he urged African footballers, “to learn from the fact that Osimhen demanded a share of the rights to his image. Napoli always demand 100 percent control of image rights no matter how big the player is.

“It shows that he knows his worth. For a long time, African players have not been getting their true market values like their European and South American colleagues.

“I am personally more than happy for this deal as I have been a strong advocate for African athletes’ branding in the last five years through all possible medium especially my Instagram and twitter handles.

“I have been doing this for over two decades, managing celebrity artists, actors, comedians, corporate brands etc. I have the wherewithal to make deals happen for players also,” enthused Uyi.

The FA license agent stressed further that his goal is to empower and educate athletes as well as turn them into marketable brands.

According to Uyi, “LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketballer of all time, but what many don’t know is that he’s arguably the best branded athlete in history. All that was possible because he has a team with a unique vision to take care of his business while he focuses on scoring points and winning Championships.

“Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli is a good benchmark. African athletes should look beyond what the figure of their pay packet is. They should look at building a powerful brand,” he concluded.