One Person Confirmed Dead, Five Injured in Lagos Gas Explosion

Rebecca Ejifoma

One person was confirmed dead and five others injured in another gas explosion that occurred yesterday at Orile-Iganmu, area of Lagos State.

One of the deceased, Ajibola Olaoye who was an artisan, was said to have died while working with his welding machine on heavy-duty equipment.

The explosion was as a result of a gas leak from the cylinder which the artisan was using.

The incident was said to have occurred at 4:45p.m at Wema Bank Bus Stop, off Coker Bus Stop, in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eyewitness account, the incident occurred when the welder at truck park in front of Atlas Company who was welding on one of the heavy duty equipment.

“The welder was affected and he died instantly, five other persons also sustained serious injuries; they were quickly rushed to nearby hospital but at the hospital another person who was among the six was also confirmed dead”, he said .

Reacting to the explosion, the Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, noted that the agency’s response team recovered a dead artisan in the explosion which, he said occurred as a result of a gas explosion that occurred at Alafia bus stop beside Atlas, in Orile Iganmu axis of Lagos.

According to Okunbor, Ajibola Olaoye, a 35-year-old male, lost his life at the scene of the incident, while four other adult males sustained various degrees of injuries and were quickly taken to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary Report on the Orile Iganmu Gas Explosion at Alafia Street, has it that, “Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that there was an explosion from a gas cylinder used in welding a truck flatbed with unknown registration number as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“The casualties had been rushed to the hospital before the arrival of the LRT. LRT, Police, LNSC and LASG fire service are responders at the scene as the entire area has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.

“The dead victim (Ajibola Olaoye), was bagged by the LRT and handed over to his family in the presence of officers of the Nigerian Police Force from Amukoko Division. The entire area has been cordoned off. Operation concluded”.

This explosion is coming barely a week after a cooking gas explosion occurred at Ajao Estate, Lagos, and claimed three lives.