Polaris, Facebook to Empower SMEs

Polaris Bank said it is collaborating with Facebook to provide free digital marketing training to SMEs in Nigeria.

The bank explained that the move was intended to equip SMEs who are focused on leveraging social media tools to drive business and sales.

According to the bank’s Group Head, Products & Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna, “This partnership is part of Polaris Bank’s non-financial offerings to SMEs in their bid to scale to the next level”

“As an enterprise positioned to meet the challenges of the digital age, especially in the era of COVID-19, we want to assist as many SMEs as we can to ensure they remain relevant in their line of business.”

The virtual training is scheduled for August 3rd to 7th and would hold for five days with a maximum of two modules daily, at different time intervals (i.e. morning and afternoon), while a repeat session will hold the following week for the next set of SMEs who were not accommodated in the first week.

Participants would among other things, learn how to find new customers and build business communities using digital tools. They would also be exposed to strategies to grow their business internationally, build an online business presence with Facebook, use WhatsApp to grow their business, learn how to create Facebook Ads, and scale advertising with Ads Manager and unearth tools to drive their business.