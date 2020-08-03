PDP Chieftain Urges Non-indigenes to Vote for Obaseki’s Re-election

By Sylvester Idowu

Ahead of the September 19, 2020, gubernatorial election in Edo State, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to non-indigenes resident in Edo State to cast their votes enmass for the re-election of the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu.

Onuesoke, who made the appeal while addressing journalists at the Edo State PDP Secretariat, Benin-city, yesterday noted that it is expedient that the non-indigenes join forces with the Edo indigenes to return Obaseki as the governor of the state as his support base continues to grow on the back of his personal character, integrity and performance in office, including sectoral reforms and investment in infrastructure which have attracted investors and industrialisation of the state.

The PDP chieftain reiterated that the re-election of Obaseki and Shaibu for another term would further consolidate the achievements recorded in their first tenure, stressing that Edo State is in safe hands under Obaseki.

According to him, “Obaseki needs to be re-elected in order to continue to maintain his government pragmatism and enduring sagacity in providing happiness for the generality of Edo masses. His unalloyed commitment to the provision of good governance has ruffled the godfathers and those elements who see governance as a means of self-enrichment to the detriment of the larger society.

“Obaseki should be applauded and favour with another term in office as a reward for his timely and regular payment of workers’ salaries and ensuring that pensioners’ entitlements are promptly paid instead of the usual practice of owing pensioners many months or years’ allowances.”

Appealing particularly to South South indigenes resident in Edo State, Onuesoke reminded them that Edo is a South South PDP state, adding that this is the time to take back what belongs to them.

“Edo is a South South state before it was snatched by the APC through the back door. This is the opportunity for you to take back what belongs to you. You can see that Obaseki has performed very well to the benefit of both indigenes of Edo state and non-indigenes. For you to continue to benefit from his administration goodwill, you must rally with the indigenes to return him to power for the continuity of his good governance,” Onuesoke advised.

He maintained that the development in Edo State under Obaseki is a testimony of a true change that happens when a government leads from the front, adding that the masses can testify to the fact that the governor has positioned the state on a growth trajectory.