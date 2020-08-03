Oshoala Scores Brace in Barca Femeni Win against Montpellier

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala scored two goals as Barcelona Femeni defeated Montpellier 3-0 in a friendly in Spain yesterday.

The Nigerian international fired Barcelona’s Women’s team in front in the 64th minute after the first 45 minutes ended goalless at the game played behind closed gates of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gampar stadium.

Still not satisfied, Oshoala again added to Barcelona’s tally in the 86th minute

to show her readiness to continue from where she stopped in the disrupted season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oshoala’s teammate, Jenni Hermoso completed the job with the third goal in the added time.

Barcelona will take on Montpellier again in another friendly game in France next Saturday.

Barcelona Femeni who were the log leaders as at the time the Women’s league in Spain was prematurely halted due to the pandemic, were crowned champions of the 2019/20 league season.