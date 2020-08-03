Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, Others Felicitate With Ugochinyere at 38

By Udora Orizu

As the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Barr Ikenga Ugochinyere, marks his 38 birthday today, commendations, solidarity and appreciation messages have poured in from leaders across the country celebrating him.

The leaders include; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Chairman Governors Forum and Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike.

Others are; Governor of Enugu state Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Governor of Imo state Emeka Ihedioha, former Governor of Anambra state Peter Obi, Ebonyi state Deputy Governor Eric Kelechi Igwe, Sierra Leone Ex Vice President Loene Alhaji Samsumana and Timi Frank.

The politicians who reached out to Ugochinyere, via letters, phone calls, text messages and social media, described him as a fearless champion for democracy.

They lauded Ugochinyere’s commitment to the work for a greater, united and accountability driven nation, saying that he is a courageous political activist, and a strong pillar of democracy and rule of law.

Obasanjo in his congratulatory message that he personally signed said, ”I am delighted to send you my best wishes on this occasion of your 38th birthday anniversary celebration. They say life begins at forty so by this 38th birthday, you are two years away from beginning life. Yet, from what I have seen of you, you have shown the wisdom, resilience, and determination of those whose lives have started. My prayer for you is that by the time you clock forty years, you will have matured enough to begin life with a bang.”

”Ikenga, let me take the opportunity of this your birthday to say that I have watched you over the past few years and I am delighted and proud that you have maintained consistency in your demand for a better Nigeria. As the National Chairman of Action Peoples Party and the Spokesperson of the Nigerian opposition coalition (Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP), you have held the flag of young people flying high and shown that Nigerian youths can take on high positions of responsibility and leadership. As you celebrate, note that you can count on my best wishes and prayers for you.”

On his part, Atiku Abubakar said, ”I wish to appreciate your steadfast commitment to the struggle for a better democratic governance and accountability in Nigeria even at great personal risk. The passion you have brought into your engagements and the consistency and unwavering devotion that you have demonstrated in the struggle to defend our democracy is worthy of emulation. Especially by the youths. Thank you for your commitment to a better Nigeria. On behalf of my family. I pray that the Almighty God will give you the grace and courage to continue to add to the towering accomplishments that you have already accumulated over such a relatively short period of life. May your sun never dims.”

Also, the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Eric Kelechi Igwe, in his message said, ”Ikenga, as you clock 38, I wish to salute your courage at insisting that politics is played according to democratic ethos and principles in Nigeria. Through your resolve and commitment, leaders entrusted with the mandate of the people have remained transparent and accountable.”

”As a political activist, Igbos and indeed entire Nigerians will continue to celebrate your consistency at restoring political stability especially now the country is confronted with a lot of political tribulations which has become a threat to the peace and unity of Nigeria. May the almighty God continue to give you the grace, wisdom and courage to strengthen our democracy as I encourage Nigerian youths to emulate your patriotic spirit in the interest of our country. Once again, I wish you happy birthday.”