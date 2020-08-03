Ize-Iyamu Receives Blessings of Otaru of Auchi

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received royal blessings from the Otaru of Auchi and the Vice-Chairman of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers, the High Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III.

Ize-Iyamu was at his palace on Saturday alongside his running mate, Mr. Gani Audu, and other leaders of the APC to pay the traditional ruler homage as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and to officially deliver copies of his SIMPLE agenda manifesto.

He said that he visited to felicitate with the Otaru of Auchi during the Sallah to formally inform him of his governorship bid because he is one of the most important Islamic traditional rulers in the country.

Ize-Iyamu praised the Otaru as a forward-thinking ruler with great love for his people and lamented the state government’s failure to take maximal advantage of the solid minerals deposited in Auchi and the rising insecurity that has scared away investors from the area.

He assured the ruler that he would tackle the challenge of security and the erosion problems of the Auchi Kingdom.

Receiving the candidate and his running mate, the traditional ruler commended him for the documentation of his promises in the SIMPLE agenda manifesto and urged to keep his promises to the people if elected.

He recounted some of the contributions of Ize-Iyamu’s running mate, Mr. Gani Audu, as Local Council Chairman and offered prayers and blessings for the candidate.