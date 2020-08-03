Fayemi Sets up Burial Committee for Afenifere Leader, Fasanmi

By Victor Ogunje

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has set up a 13-man committee to coordinate the burial of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, who died on July 30.

The committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

Fasanmi, 94, was a senator in the Second Republic and one of the staunch allies of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, the Ekiti State governor said the committee would work with the family of the late elder statesman and the government of Osun State to ensure a befitting burial for the deceased.

He will be buried tomorrow in Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State.

Other members of the committee are Senator Bunmi Adetunmbi; Hon. Ibrahim Olanrewaju; Hon. Tope Ogunleye; and Chief Folorunsho Olabode, Mr. Paul Omotosho.

Others are Mr. Femi Ajayi, Mr. Ayoola Owolabi, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, Mrs. Moji Fafure, Brig. Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd), Chief Alaba Abejide and Mr. Taju Adejumo as secretary.