CSR: Edo Refinery Commences Repair Work on Failed Portions of Benin-Sapele Road

By Adibe Emenyonu

As part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), Peayang Chemical Equipment Cooperation (PCC) and AIPCC Energy Partners have commenced remedial work on failed portion of the Benin/Sapele road in Edo State.

Both firms are the core investors in the Edo Refinery with the focus to ameliorate the sufferings currently being experienced by commuters plying the road.

According to the site engineer, Sunday Airienbuwa, “the remedial work became necessary after the incident that happened when over 20 persons died while trying to avoid the bad portions of the road.”

He said the bad portions of the road have hindered a lot of commercial activities in the area which have become worrisome, maintaining that the time frame for the work is one week.

Similarly, the company Head of Community Relations, Mr. Segun Okene, noted that to make life meaningful for the people, especially those in the host community, is part of the cardinal point of Edo refinery.

“We are focusing on only Ologbo axis to Delta State, and we are doing this because of the hardship being experienced by these road users, and because it has also affected the community negatively. If this palliative work was done before now, that accident that happened weeks ago, where people were burnt beyond recognition would have been averted,” he said.

Earlier, the Project Director of the Edo Refinery, Tim Tian, told journalists that as benefactor of the community, they needed to fix the bad portions of the road so that it can also ease smooth and free flow movement of their product to other state with the federation.

Edo refinery, he added, is almost completed and will be inaugurated by next month.