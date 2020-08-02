Stephen Efobi Obiajulu: I Love Helping, Supporting People

Astute entrepreneur and jeweler, Stephen Efobi Obiajulu better known as Obisgallery has averred that he loves helping people. The 26-year old entrepreneur who hails from Anambra State said he derives joy in putting smiles on faces of the less privileges and more, “Yes I’ve supported orphanages, I love helping and supporting people it’s an act I derive joy in doing. With time I intend dropping a certain percentage of the income generated from my brand to support the orphanage homes, most especially the one around the community I grew up in and so many others.”

Asked if the Nigerian economy is favorable to his business, he contributed, “Yes the economy has been favorable for my business. I thank God our brand is growing.” Obisgallery has worked with celebrities like Naira Marley, Tacha among others and also noted that as an African jeweler, it was difficult pushing through the market stating that, “My major challenge was trust. As a black jeweler, it wasn’t so easy pushing through the market and overcoming the obstacles surrounding the jewel market. Most people hardly trust black Jewelers, so I had to put in a lot of hard work and efforts to beat that aspect of the Jewel Market”.

On his plans for the remaining part of the year, the suave entrepreneur said, ”My plans for the year are so many but I will list a few. One of them is to build my brand to a world class standard and also take part in growing the Jewel economy in Africa. I intend venturing into the European Market as well.”