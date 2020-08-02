Adegbenro Commends Buhari for Honouring Rewane, Osoba

Chief Adejare Adegbenro, the grandson of a former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Dauda Adegbenro, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Pa Alfred Rewane and a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

In a statement on Friday, Adegbenro described the decision of the Buhari administration to name Ujevuwu Railway Station in honour of Rewane, his maternal grandfather and Olodo Railway State in honour of Osoba as commendable.

Rewane was Adegbenro’s maternal grandfather. Until his death, Rewane was a key financier of NADECO that fought the military to a standstill before he was cruelly murdered by unknown gunmen suspected to be agents of the state in October 1995.

Adegbenro commended Buhari for honouring other patriotic Nigerians and true democrats like Chief Anthony Enahoro, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Alex Ibru, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu among others.

He said the president, through that act, had shown that his administration “is all inclusive, devoid of discrimination and marginalisation across the country.

“Mr. President has confirmed that his administration is a listening and compassionate one that takes his people’s interests into consideration when formulating policies for the country, describing the latest development as “heart-warming, commendable and praise worthy.”

According to him, the well-deserved honours, will go a long way in encouraging other patriots to put in their very best in serving their fatherland meritoriously.

He explained that the latest development would go down in history as a commendable right step towards the right direction.

Adegbenro called on the federal government to accord his maternal grandfather and other symbols of democracy, both alive and dead constant recognition through prayers, honour and immortalisation for their roles and sacrifices that led to the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

It was during the process of attempts at actualising the unjustly annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election by retired General Ibrahim Babangida that a lot of pro-democracy activists were eliminated, detained or haunted into exile.