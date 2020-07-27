‘Youth Bank will Give Economic, Political Powers to Youths’

The establishment of Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) just approved by President Muhammadu Buhari would bring the best out of Nigerian youths, solve youth unemployment, and promote positive engagement of the youths, the founder of Ojo Ola Oyo, a youth development movement, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan has said.

He said the actualisation of the Fund initiated by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development Mr. Sunday Dare at this critical moment has confirmed that Nigeria has finally got the right person to run the affairs of her youths.

Speaking with journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Iyaganku , Ibadan, weekend, Olaosebikan stated that the Youth Bank, first of its kind in the history of Nigeria was the impetus the youths required to unleash their potentials in the development of the various aspects of the country and excel among their peers globally.

According to him, “approval for the establishment of the Fund is very heart-warming. It is the finest development coming from Abuja of late.

The Fund, akin to a youth bank is what the ever ingenious, innovative, resilient and hardworking Nigerian youths need to unleash their talents, skills and energies in the development of themselves in various professions, vocations, sports and politics locally and across the globe. What have been lacking in youth development in Nigeria had been adequate inspiring leadership, apposite environment and funds for investment in ideas, skills and research. The NYIF would bring out the best in them and lead to huge revolutions in virtually all facets of life.

“It is capable of fetching out the Mark Zuckerberg (Founder of Facebook at 19), the Mathew Mulleweng (Founder of World Press at 25), the Catherine Cook (Creator of MyYear Book at 15), the David Karp ( Creator of Yahoo at 21), the Sean Belnick ( Founder of Bizchair at 14) and the Emmanuel Macron who became French President at the age of 40, of Nigeria, in no time.”

At the Media Parley moderated by the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo State Council, Mr. Ademola Babalola; Olaosebikan described Dare as a unique asset of the present administration stressing that he was “particularly impressed that Dare has remained totally dedicated, committed and focused on the assignment entrusted to him by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding real value to government as against the unbridled reports of sleaze and unwarranted dramas emitting from the seat of power.

“In a rear display of commitment, dedication, competence and brilliance in the discharge of duty, Mr Dare changed the not too palatable narrative in the Nigerian scene as the youths have already gone frenzy with the news of the establishment of the fund akin to a development bank exclusively for them.”