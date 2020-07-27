NIMN Elects Olufade Council Member

A former Executive Director, Marketing, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mrs. Adenike Olufade, has been elected Council Member, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN). Olufade was one of the four members inducted at the swearing-in at its annual general Meeting (AGM).

The four council members were sworn in last Thursday, following a week-long electronic voting. The new Council member is the CEO/Managing Director of Digimage Consult and the Chairman of the Lagos Island chapter of the NIMN.

Olufade, who got 163 votes, said her goal is to support the NIMN leadership in building an institute that would attract the best talent in marketing, enhance the skills of members and position the NIMN for the challenges in a post-covid-19 era. Other elected members included Bewaji Babatunde, Hope Gbagi and Walter Okafor.