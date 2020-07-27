Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 555 to 40,532

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 555 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 40,532 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 156 new cases; Kano, 65; Ogun, 57; Plateau, 54; Oyo, 53; Benue, 43; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 30; Ondo, 18; Kaduna, 16; Akwa Ibom and Gombe, 13 each; Rivers, 12; Ekiti, nine; Osun, eight; Cross River, three, Borno and Edo, two each; and Bayelsa one.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded 40,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 17,374 patients have been discharged, while 858 persons have died”.