FIFA Slams G’Bissau FA President with Ten-year Ban

Football’s world governing body FIFA have banned the Guinea-Bissau FA President Manuel Nascimento from all football activity for 10 years.

Nascimento has been implicated in an incident of mob justice, but was nonetheless seeking a third term in charge of Guinea-Bissau’s FA, with election set to have taken place yesterday.

However, FIFA stepped in on Saturday and announced that Nascimento had breached article 23 of their Code of Ethics, earning himself a 10-year ban and 100,000 Swiss Francs fine.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Manuel Nascimento, President of the Bissau-Guinean Football Association (FFGB), responsible for having breached his duty to protect the physical and mental integrity of others, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFAsaid in a statement.

“Based on the information, including video material, gathered by the investigatory chamber, Mr Nascimento had breached his duty, as per the FIFA Code of Ethics, to protect the physical and mental integrity of the man who was the victim of the mobbing.

“Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Nascimento had breached art. 23 (Protection of physical and mental integrity) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for ten years.”