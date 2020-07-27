Ecobank Assures Farmers of Support

Ecobank Nigeria has assured farmers who are beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrowers programmes for the 2020 wet season and members of the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN), of a seamless account opening and loan processing.

According to the bank farmers need not panic, saying it would make sure all beneficiaries get the loans.

In a statement the bank said farmers’ accounts have been opened across the 36 states based on CBN prequalification for account opening for farmers.

It stated that KYC regularisation could be done simply by visiting a nearby Ecobank branch or input collection centre with two passport photograph to execute the account opening documents .

Ecobank’s Head, Agribusiness, Mojisola Oguntoyinbo, said the initiative spread across the 36 states was one of the several efforts by the bank to support the government to create an ecosystem that gives small holder farmers access to funding and the required support to increase food production in the country.