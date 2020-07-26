Who’s Talking But Not Listening?

It appears Whitehouse Coronavirus press briefings will return but why did they disappear as the virus certainly didn’t? Given what we see of many recent Whitehouse briefings what will actually return? Some facts haven’t been mentioned lately, including the number of cases, the deaths, the lack of serious attempts to stop it and the fact that a real vaccine is needed.

Will Dr Anthony Fauci be there, will he be allowed to speak and even more importantly will he be listened to?

This is not a virus that we can hide from nor run away from.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia