Ekiti Unveils New Education Policy, Mandates ICT for Primary Schools

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has approved a new education policy, which mandates the teaching of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) as a subject at the primary cadre of education.

The state government noted that the new policy became imperative to boost ICT know-how among the citizens and expand the scope of knowledge for more opportunities in the global community.

The policy was revealed in a statement the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua issued yesterday.

The statement said the State Executive Council presided over by Governor Kayode Fayemi adopted the policy at its virtual meeting held in Ado Ekiti, on Friday.

It said the executive council approved the development of an ICT policy in education for both primary and secondary schools in Ekiti State.

The statement said: “This is in furtherance of one of the major pillars of the Fayemi-led administration, which is the Knowledge Economy.

“The policy was approved to fulfill the quest to commence ICT education right from our basic schools in Ekiti, and to embrace a structured approach in building a robust, scalable and sustainable ICT culture.

“The need to ensure that global practices are put in place, so that teaching/learning will deliver and produce world class products, cannot be overemphasized.”

The statement noted that the proposed policy covered six thematic areas: human capital development, infrastructure, awareness and communication, governance, financing and monitoring and evaluation.

It said the council would also further fine-tune the details of the policy. It also approved the memorandum on the establishment of Ekiti State Institute of Local Government Studies Bill, 2020 and equally provided for the establishment of the institute in Ilawe–Ekiti.

The statement added that establishment of the institute is for students to obtain training in Local Government Studies, Vocational Studies, community development and social work, ICT, and other relevant courses.

“The council approved a memorandum on the review of Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 (Vol. 3&4). The review of the Laws is an ongoing process, to bring the five volumes of the first edition of the Laws of Ekiti State, up to date.

“The provisions of the five volumes of the Laws of Ekiti State were last reviewed in 2009, and some of the laws have become obsolete, or repealed,” the statement said.

The statement said the laws passed by the Ekiti State House of Assembly since 2009 to date were not included in the five volumes.