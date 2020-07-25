PDP Govs in Edo for Obaseki’s Reelection Campaign Flag off, Visit Oba of Benin

By Chuks Okocha

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, his counterparts in Sokoto and Rivers States, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Nyesom Wike led other guests on a courtesy visit to the Palace of Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopolo, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday.

The governors and PDP chieftains were in Benin for the flag off of Governor Godwin Obaseki reelection campaign for the September 19 governorship poll in Edo State.

Other governors that came for the flag off were Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Senator Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State.

Other guests at the event include Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi; National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; Chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi; Chief Tom Ikimi; Sen. Clifford Ordia and Barr. Ken Imasuagbon, among others.

The flag off of the campaign took place at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, with strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols as announced by the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for public gatherings.

The event is underway.