Nigeria Pushing for Saka to Pick Super Eagles over Three Lions

Nigeria are accelerating their attempts to convince Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka to pick them over England, according to a report.

The Daily Mail reports that Nigeria are looking to fast-track Saka into their senior set-up to try and persuade him to choose them over England.

Saka featured for the England youth teams at multiple levels, all the way up to the U19s. But until he makes a competitive senior appearance, his future is still up in the air. According to the article, he hasn’t made a final decision just yet.

With England, Saka is in line for a promotion to the U21s, at least. David Ornstein recently reported that he’s even catching Gareth Southgate’s eye for a potential senior call-up later this year. The international break in September isn’t too far away now.

The clamour for Saka’s allegiance obviously comes from his four goals and 12 assists in senior football this season. Despite playing in a number of positions, including regularly at left-back, Saka is performing to a consistently high level.

If he can have another couple of good games to close out the season, that’ll surely help his case.