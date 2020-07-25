New Amber Energy Drink Gains Traction in Nigerian Market

Barely a month after its launch, the new Amber Energy Drink has started gaining traction and driving sales in the Nigerian burgeoning Energy Drink market.

This was the situation during a check of the product movement in major Lagos stores.

The entrance of Amber into the market adds to the wide range of beverage choice for lovers of energy drink.

The product was launched amid grandeur, promising to fulfill the energy and health needs of customers.

The new drink parades natural ingredients that stand it out from other products in the category.

With a friendly taste, Amber packs essential vitamins and nutrients in addition to Guarana spice, a natural caffeine, leaving consumers active, energised and healthy all day.

Speaking at the official introduction of the product, General Manager of Amber Drinks Ltd, Ms. Lola Adedeji stated that the new product offered a healthier option to beverage and non beverage lovers.

She said, “The new product has been formulated with the best energy-giving ingredients and unrivalled quality consideration, in line with global best standards of products formulation for discerning Nigerian energy drink consumers.

“It is scientifically formulated to provide an incredible energy boost for those who lead active and exhausting lifestyles, ranging from sports to entertainment.”

Adedeji explained further that the product is composed of both sexes’ friendly ingredients, making it a non-discriminatory unisex energy drink and the first of its kind in the segment.

Already, the product has penetrated major open markets, stores, trade outlets and eateries in Lagos State, efforts are being put in place to make it spread to other parts of the country.

Firm’s Head of Sales, Mrs. Temitope Adetiba, hinted that for the introduction period, consumers have the privilege to enjoy variety of gift items on their purchase, depending on the quantity.

The items included: Tshirt, umbrella, sanitisers, biro, nosemask and face cap, among many others.

One the shoppers at Hubmart Store in Ikeja Lagos, Tunji Ola, confessed about the excitement that comes with the drink given its unique taste and energising effect.

“I must confess, I’m impressed with what I have here. A friend recommended it to me and I have no regret ever since.”

At Old English Super Store in Omole Phase 1, Lagos, Temitope Afe shared her experience after taking the drink.

She also commended the company for the gift on purchase initiative.

“I came across the drink at a BRT terminal and purchased one piece. I became refreshed and slept like a baby after taking it. Ever since, Amber has become my fetish, which is why I’m here today to pick a carton of it

“Again, I was surprised when I was given a Tshirt and hand sanitiser after I picked a carton. I sincerely appreciate this.”

The new entrant is a major boost to an already impressive Energy Drink sector. Market research forecasts a yearly consumption growth of over 6.5% by 2022.

This is slightly an increase in the 5% annual growth experienced between 2014 and 2016, which made the average consumption to be about 25.5 liters, according to the World Health Organization’s latest report.

