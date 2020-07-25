Many Feared Trapped in Another Lagos Collapsed Building

By Bennett Oghifo

An unconfimed number of people were trapped in a three storey building that collapsed yesterday on Cemetery Road, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

According to eyewitness account, first responders, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority arrived the scene of the collapsed building located opposite the Health Center at Ebute Metta. The building, which collapsed in the afternoon, housed some shops in addition to residents.

About two weeks ago, another three-storey building collapsed on a Bungalow at Freeman Street, Lagos Island, killing a policewoman and two children.