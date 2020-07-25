Leon Balogun Joins Rangers on a One-year Deal

Glasgow Rangers have signed Nigeria centre-back Leon Balogun after the 32-year-old ended the season with Wigan Athletic.

The Germany-born defender, who has 32 caps, has signed a one-year contract.

Balogun had completed the season on a short-term contract with Wigan having spent time on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes the defender will “add strength and depth” after the long-term loss of Nikola Katic with a knee injury.

“His experience in the Premier League, as well as his international pedigree, strengthens our squad and will assist in the development of our young defenders,” Gerrard said.

“Leon has just finished a round of competitive fixtures with Wigan so will hit the ground running. He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group.”

Balogun, who joined Brighton from Mainz 05 in summer 2018, played 13 times after switching to Wigan in February but left after they finished second bottom of the English Championship.

He began his career in Germany with Turkiyemspor Berlin before moves to Hannover 96, Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Darmstadt 98.

Since joining Wigan, he has played 11 times since January and been a crucial part of the Latics fight against relegation. Paul Cook’s men were eventually relegated following a 12-point deduction due to administration.

Many Rangers fans believe he will be a good signing for Steven Gerrard’s men.

Rangers still want to bolster their attacking options before the Premiership gets under way on August 1

According to former Wigan recruitment analyst Dougie Wright, there is no better centre-back in Championship

I don’t think there was a better centre-back in the Championship than Leon last season.

He was so comfortable and absolutely strolled it. He made those around him better by how good he was.

Defensively, he’s not the most aggressive, but he’s very intelligent in terms of his positioning. He was very composed in possession, could play left or right side at centre-half and brings the ball out well”