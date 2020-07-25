Kwara Deputy Governor Tasks Youths on Agricultural Initiatives

By Hammed Shittu

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Kayode Alabi has stressed the need for the nation’s youths to channel their intellects positively, especially to the area of agriculture for the socio-economic growth of the nation.

He particularly urged the youths to shun all forms of fraud and rise up to be employers of labour through agriculture so as to make the nation great.

Alabi stated this at Versa Farms at Oke-Iya town in Ifelodun Local Government Council of the state, during an inspection visit to the farm, recently.

The farm, which is headed by two young entrepreneurs, Mr. Olasunkanmi Mustapha and Mr.Ibitade Ibrahim, specialise in the planting of tomatoes and peppers in large scale, on hectares of land.

Since the farms commenced operations, its products are being sold in Ilorin and other regions of the country.

However, the deputy governor who said that he was impressed with the positive developments on the farm, stating that he was encouraged to return to farming after his tenure in office.

He said, “I am greatly impressed by what I have seen here today, it shows that, talented young men in Nigeria could still positively channel their talents and visions to make this country great.

“This is a clarion call to those young Nigerians who have been infected by internet fraud mindsets like the suspected Hushpuppi to have a rethink and channel their talents towards ideas that can be of help towards moving the nation forward.

“Though, these men are young, but I am not old to start farming, I have been encouraged by what I have seen here, that I would go into farming after my tenure in office so as to make food available for all Nigerians.”

Speaking on behalf of the team, Mr. Mustapha said, “The vision of the Versa Farms is to produce foods for consumption by Kwarans and to also give back to the people.”

He said tomatoes and peppers were planted on 30 hectares of land at Oke-Iya farm, adding that 100 hectares of land have been acquired in Ajase-IPO town to plant tomatoes, peppers and rice.

Mustapha therefore said that the sale of the products has been highly encouraging, as consumers now rely on their products in the open markets unlike tomatoes and peppers from the North.