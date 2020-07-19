Meet Asuquo Christiana, CEO Christiana Gold Luxury Skin Care

Said John Keats, a thing of beauty is a joy forever; its loveliness increases; it will never pass into nothingness; but still will keep a bower quiet for us, and a sleep full of sweet dreams, and health, and quiet breathing.

This is the heart of beauty salon and care: to afford one is the privilege of sweet dreams and health. It is the same design that is at the heart of Christiana Gold Luxury SkinCare, the brainchild of Christiana Asuquo, the fashion and beauty industry entrepreneur.

Like other skincare brands, Asuquo’s Christiana Gold Luxury SkinCare is a venture that capitalizes on the universal appreciation of beauty—especially the charm and appeal of glowing and healthy skin.

Unlike others, Asuquo’s brand makes little difference between men and women, allowing for the sensible notion that every person, shoulder-wide or long-legged, deserves to be physically attractive. Her preferred medium is even more remarkable.

C.goldLuxury (short for Christiana Gold Luxury) is almost entirely focused on skin types and issues and uses organic products in its operations. This is parallel to the age-old wisdom that the earth is a better nanny and nurse than anything of synthetic origin. Thus, C.goldLuxury empowers men and women to look their best with natural products squeezed and seasoned for skin hygiene.

The aim of Christiana Gold Luxury SkinCare is to bring skin confidence to men and women across Africa. Essentially, C.goldLuxury intends to have its clients confidently engage lively audiences, board members, or even a class of parents and teachers—never breaking a sweat, aware that every eye is trained to their aura of glowing skin beauty and health.

These clients are expected to come from every corner of Africa, that the unique skin of colour is not without spots or wrinkles or blemishes.

Christiana Gold Luxury SkinCare is currently stationed and operating in/from Abuja. In a short while, subsidiary offices should spring up in other cities of Nigeria and Africa, where the services of C.goldLuxury are already the discourse and debate of their loyal clientele.

Asuquo is a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Lagos. With her experience in administrative management (from Country Hill Attorneys & Solicitors) and event management (from Eko Hotels and Suites), she is a brilliant, confident, and adventurous CEO.

With her vision and leadership, Christiana Gold Luxury SkinCare could well become an international presence in the beauty industry, in the fashion industry, as well as the long halls of thriving entrepreneurship.