6,983 Benefited from Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme in Imo

As part of efforts to reduce poverty, the Imo State Government has ensured that 6,983 people from nine local government areas in the state received their May/June N5,000 stipends under the federal government conditional cash transfer scheme.

The Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals/Humanitarian Services, Princess Christiana Udeh who announced the payments in the nine local government areas said the scheme would be extended to the remaining 18 local government areas in the state.

She commended the federal government for its determination to reduce poverty in Nigeria even as she pledged the readiness of the Imo State government to continue to provide a conducive environment for the scheme.

Udeh said that the state governor, Hope Uzodinma was eager to see the scheme extended to all the local government areas in the state for maximum impact.

While reiterating the state government’s commitment to reduce poverty in the state, Udeh advised the beneficiaries to put the stipends into good use.

7,207 were registered to receive the stipends in the shortlisted nine councils. However, 224 failed to turn up. Udeh said those who couldn’t receive theirs would be paid in arrears.

In all N69,830,000 was paid to the beneficiaries. The conditional cash transfer scheme is part of the President Muhmadu Buhari’s National Social Investment Programme.

NSIP is a social welfare initiative which includes the N-Power Programme, the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.