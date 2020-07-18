Runsewe Commends Plateau on COVID-19 Drugs

By Charles Ajunwa

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong for putting together a research team that has made significant breakthrough in the search for the cure of COVID-19 pandemic.

Runsewe who made this commendation in Abuja, added that with the level of work so far done by the research team, he had hope that Plateau State Government was set to give the world a drug for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He lauded the research team headed by Professor Noel Wannag for their energy and commitment which had resulted in the production of a potential drug for COVID-19.

The NCAC boss said that when the testing processes were over and the drugs finally certified for use, Plateau State Government and the research team would go down in history as saviours of the world from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Runsewe who said that Governor Lalong had been in the forefront of the efforts to find a cure for COVID-19 stated that the governor’s effort was clearly a demonstration to the service of humanity for which he was well known.

The research team put together by Governor Lalong is made up of experts, with the mandate to search for conventional and alternative drugs for the treatment and cure of COVID-19.

The team was also to design treatment protocols for the disease from herbal and medicinal products Plateau State is endowed with.

Unveiling the outcome of the research work, Professor Wannag said that three potential COVID-19 drugs formulated from plant materials which were indigenous to the state, had shown anti-viral activities with possible cure of the pandemic.

He added that the drugs would undergo further analysis to determine their efficacy before being launched for use by human beings.