New Artistes for Billionaire Records

Hondred Ghost Billionaire Records, co-owned by businessman and biological brothers, CEO of Stelmat Nigeria Limited, Mathew Moses Oluwafemi, popularly known as Ghost, and CEO of Hondred Ghost Luxury Night Club, Mathew Peter Oladipupo, popularly known as Hondred, recently signed up two new artistes despite the lull in the music entertainment industry as caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghost, the record label boss, said the signing of Ikhumhen Jeffery Ehis, who is known as Jeff South, and Momoh Paul Oshokie also known as Alhaji Sweetest, is a strategic move in nurturing and marketing these amazing talents to a global audience.

Ghost added: “The Nigerian music industry is set to witness, the finest of talents from the stables of Hondred Ghost Billionaire Records.”

Jeff South is a singer and saxophonist who hails from Benin-City, Edo State, whose genre of music is alternative with a fine blend of Afro hip-pop while Alhaji Sweetest is an indigenous rap artiste from Bauchi who dishes out lyrics in Hausa.

Alhaji Sweetest and Jeff South are set to release a collaborative single titled ‘No Balance’ later in the month.

2 Attachments