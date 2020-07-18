Liverpool, Chelsea Clash, LaLiga Final Matches on SuperSport

DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to a thrilling weekend of European football action as SuperSport broadcast live action from the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A from Saturday 18 to Wednesday 22 July.

The round’s action in the Premier League is headlined by its final match on the evening of Wednesday 22 July, when Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield. The match will conclude with the champion Reds lifting the trophy (as it is their final home fixture of the season), but Chelsea will be far more concerned with the 90 minutes preceding that, as they chase UEFA Champions League football for next season – and also look to lay down a marker that they could be a challenger to Liverpool’s title defence in 2020-21. The match will air live at 8:15 pm on DStv SuperSport 1 & 3

This weekend of LaLiga action is headlined by Real Madrid’s trip to Leganes at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Sunday 19, as they returned to the champion status in Spain’s elite division. Los Blancos wrapped up a record-extending 34th league title on Thursday. The match will air at 8pm on DStv SuperSport 4.

Also this weekend, Barcelona’s final match as outgoing champions will see them face Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Mendizorrotza. The game could well be manager Quique Setien’s final domestic clash as manager of the Blaugrana, with his likely failure to defend the league title seen as an unforgivable sin in Catalonia. Only if he can guide Barca to the UEFA Champions League next month will his job be saved. This exciting match will air live at 8pm on DStv SuperSport 11

The pick of this round of Serie A matches is the meeting of Juventus and Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Monday evening, a key game as far as potentially deciding the title is concerned. The Bianconeri will feel that a ninth successive Scudetto is theirs for the taking, while Le Aquile must win to revive their hopes of a first championship since the turn of the century. The match will air live at 8:45pm on DStv SuperSport 1 &9 and on GOtv SuperSport Select 5