In Reply to Query, Sani-Omolori Insists Issuance of Press Release Not Act of Insubordination

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

Former Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori, has written to the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) in response to a query issued by the commission to him for issuing a press statement rejecting his retirement.

Sani-Omolori gave his response on a document sighted by THISDAY Saturday.

The NASC had on Thursday queried Omolori, for rejecting retirement following a press statement he issued describing the decision of the Commission as illegal.

In the three-page release, dated 16th July and addressed to Chairman of the Commission, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, the former Clerk said the press release issued was not intended to dictate to or undermine the Commission but to clarify the issues at stake in order to ensure peace and tranquility within the Assembly workforce.

He said though the release may appear as an act of insubordination, it’s rather to actually obviate a situation where the Commission will be seen as being insubordinate to the sovereignty at the Parliament at the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He appealed the chairman of the Commission to consider the press release as a patriotic duty to save the National Assembly.

The letter read in part, ”I am in receipt of the above vide your letter Reference No. NASC CHO/1/2 dated 16 July 2020 and wish to inform you that the Press Release issued was not intended to dictate to or,undermine the Commission but to clarify the issues at stake in order to ensure peace and tranquility within the Assembly workforce.”

”As the Clerk to the National Assembly. It is my responsibility to ensure staff matters are clearly disseminated at all times and to see to the efficient functioning of the Legislative bureaucracy. The Press Release was indeed issued sequel to an emergency top management meeting I summoned yesterday as soon as my attention was drawn to your Press Release.”

”It is also important to state that I was compelled to issue that statement via a press release as the circular from your office was brought to our attention via a press release instead of an administrative notice to my office as the Head of Legislative Service. It is imperative to recall my earlier letter Reference No NASS/CNA/15O/VoI3/698 drawing your attention to the defects in what the Commission relies on as the National Assembly Service Commission Act 2014 and the consequences thereof.

”You may also wish to recall that you had written a letter to the leadership of the National Assembly canvassing a reversal of the Resolution of the 8th Assembly on the Condition of Service. Management is aware of the following. That the Leadership of the House of Representatives rejected the request to reverse the Resolution and you were informed of this decision vide letter No. NASS/HR/LEG/14/3/30 dated 4th June. 2020.”

”Management is also aware that the meeting of the joint leadership of the National Assembly had been conveyed on more than one occasion to deliberate on your request. Management is further aware that no decision had been taken at the joint leadership meeting so far on the matter. While Management considers that placing the matter before the leadership of the National Assembly accords with the spirit and intent of the authentic National Assembly Service Commission Act 2014, it will be premature to communicate any contrary decision at this time. It is in view of the foregoing that Management considered it imperative.”

”In the circumstances. Mr. Chairman should kindly consider my Press Release as a patriotic duty to save the National Assembly that we both have committed to serve faithfully. In answering your query, it is important to highlight that while you may rely on Section 65 of the “Act” to issue the query. however as it relates to the Office of the CIerk to the National Assembly, Section 10 is quite instructive.”

”It is hoped that my explanation above puts the record straight as I look toward to the deserved harmonious working relationship with the esteemed Commission in the months ahead.”