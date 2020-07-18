FC Bulmaro Hail NFF over New Football Season

By Kunle Adewale

Head Coach, FC Bulmaro, Gonzalo Dibiasi has hailed the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF on its decision over the possibility of starting a new football season in September.

Dibiasi commended the NFF for its boldness and unshaken commitment to ensure that a new season begin as stated after a long rest because of the global pandemic which has affected the sporting world.

Reacting to the NFF ‘ no promotion, no relegation,’ decision, he said that, it was the wisest way to go, adding that it would give everybody the motivation and strength to move forward for the next season.

‘Importantly, though, we are playing in the Nationwide League, as a young club, our primary objective is to expose our players to competitive football starting from the bottom, and if you have been following the club progress you know where our future is. Most remarkable, we are ready to keep creating opportunities that will add value to the society and better the world,’ Gonzalo Dibiasi explained.

Commenting on the club’s achievement and readiness for the next season, the club’s spokesperson, Ms. Ekamen Wushishi, said as a young club, FC Bulmaro, had taken part in youth club competition in Barcelona, Spain, playing with the kids of global football giants and beating a few of them. We missed this year’s tournament due to the global pandemic. We are ever ready. Our players are young, full of energy and very focused. It is always the joy of our stakeholders to see them do exploit. It is the only club from this part of the world that is participating in the championship.

‘We do not wish to sound boastful, no team in the cadre is our match in anyway. Our drive and bond is solely pulled towards changing lives of those who genuinely cross our path. For us to achieve this goal we are open to partnership that would be of immense value to our young population, ‘ she said.

She also revealed that a prominent foreign body was meeting with the promoters of the young team seeking ways to ride on the back of the club, as a platform to develop and empower young football talents in the country from the grassroots.

This development the club stakeholders believe would surely change the football industry for the better and inspire effective leadership in the game of football in the country.