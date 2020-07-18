21st Century Unveils e-Collaboration Platform to Support SMEs

Information Communication Technology, ICT firm, 21st Century Technology, has announced the launch of ‘Konet’, a business collaboration tool, to support business activities.

This tool will help businesses to adjust to present realities and the ‘new normal’, occasioned by Coronavirus of 2019, COVID-19.

The innovation is designed to empower individuals, SMEs, startups and businesses to become more productive online.

Konet is Nigeria’s first owned collaboration tool and boasts features like voice, video, live chat and file sharing with brand customisation, amongst others.

Giving more explanation on the innovation, Founder and CEO of 21st Century, Wale Ajisebutu, emphasized that the platform was carefully built to cater for the needs of SME and large businesses ,as they attune to present day realities.

He stated that the platform is fortified with

enterprise grade security features and compliance standards to prevent data loss.

“Our plan is to build an ecosystem to enable most secure collaboration environment in businesses, add efficiencies to workflows and allow organisations make decisions quickly with customers, vendors, and partners.

“Our ISO certifications make us top of the line globally, however we have ensured that our services remain easily deployed and used by businesses.

“This will help Nigeria as a country to rebuild the damaged economy being caused by COVID-19 pandemic”.

Konet Team Leader, Ibukun Femi-Ajala, stated further that the service is targeted at corporates, transportation, retail, hospitality and educational Institutions.

The platform will also serve government and individuals.

“With Konet’s seamless connectivity, brainstorming sessions with your teammates will be more productive.

“Konet is more than just a collaboration tool and will become a technology marketplace. We have decided to launch first and then introduce other key features and products in batches. Unquestionably, you will see some features of Konet in other existing products which have been successful.”

Ibukun added that Konet effectiveness and unique features distinguished it from other collaboration platforms.

“Online collaboration has become our new norm with COVID-19 disruption, the mind of our target market is re-oriented to the possibility of how effective ‘Work from Home’ can help reduce the running cost and mental wellness of members for most organization, hence the need for collaboration tool to enhance productivity amongst team members,” he said.