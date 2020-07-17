Obasanjo, Mimiko, Others Pour Encomiums as Akinkugbe is Buried

Victor Ogunje in Akure

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and several other dignitaries yesterday poured encomiums on Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Prof. Oladipo Akinkugbe, as his remains was committed to mother earth in his home town, Ondo, Ondo State.

Akinkugbe, the pioneer Pro-chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, died at the age of 86.

The funeral service in honour of the deceased, held in line with COVID-19 protocols, at St. Stephen’s Cathedral Anglican Church, Ondo, was attended by Obasanjo and Mimiko, among other dignitaries.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ondo Anglican Diocese, Dr Joseph Akinfenwa, described death as inevitable, hence the need to live a life worthy of emulation.

Obasanjo described the late professor as an icon and a hero who lived a life of exemplary leadership, ardent patriotism and devotion to the course of upholding the highest standard in the medical profession and society at large.

He said, “Prof. Akinkugbe wasn’t an extra-ordinary person doing extra-ordinary things, he was an ordinary person doing ordinary things that other ordinary people failed to do, feared to do, didn’t know how to do, or were not willing to do. He acted when action was necessary and spoke when speaking was necessary.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the UNIMED, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, in his tribute, said, “Combining his wealth of experience in the health and education sector, Prof. Akinkugbe led members of the first Governing Council of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, in providing a very strong foundation for the university and for this, we are extremely grateful.”