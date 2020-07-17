Military: Why We Administered Oath on 602 Repentant Boko Haram Fighters

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) thursday explained why 602 repentant Boko Haram fighters were administered on oath after undergoing de-radicalisation and rehabilitation programme under Operation Safe Corridor.

It said the oath of allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria was taken by the insurgents to emphasize their loyalty and repentance.

The ex-insurgents who have completed de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and re-integration programme at Malam Sidi Camp took the oath before an 11-member quasi-judicial Panel.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who made this disclosure, while briefing Defence correspondents on military operations across the federation said the implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the State.

According to him, “It is heartwarming to state that Operation Safe Corridor has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex Boko Haram members including the 280 earlier graduated. Thus, the message here is clear to others out there to surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege.”

General Enenche said troops conducted several operations at various locations, which led to the neutralisation of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures as well as recovery of various items.

This he said is in addition to several air bombardments at different terrorist’s locations at the fringes of the Sambisa forest and Bulabulin in Damboa LGA of Borno State, saying several BHT/ISWAP criminals and gun trucks were deleted.